PBKS vs DC IPL match in Dharamshala halted midway following Pakistani airstrikes

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was abruptly halted midway on Thursday night due to security concerns.

The match, which began as scheduled at 7:30 PM IST, was stopped around 9:30 PM when IPL authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of the stadium. Floodlights were turned off, and spectators were swiftly escorted out following urgent directives from security agencies.

The action was taken in the backdrop of Pakistani airstrikes across several border towns across India, including Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, Jalandhar on Thursday evening.

The sudden disruption came despite prior clearance from the BCCI and the Indian government to host the match, even as Dharamshala’s Kangra airport and other regional airports remain closed until May 10 as part of Operation Sindoor.