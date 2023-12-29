PCB engineer gets 4-year prison term in bribery case

Karimnagar (T'gana), Dec 29 (PTI) A Special ACB court here on Friday convicted an official of the state pollution control board and sentenced him to four years rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case. ACB court judge Kumar Vivek handed the sentence to Mudavath Chandrakanth Naik (48), working as an Environmental Engineer in the office of the State Pollution Control Board at Nizamabad.

According to prosecution, Naik had demanded a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a consultant in return for a favour.

After negotiations, the Engineer reduced it to Rs 50,000.

The accused was caught red-handed by the ACB sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from Hareesh Kumar at his office on October 8, 2010. PTI COR ROH