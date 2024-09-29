PCC chief reaches out to Jammu voters ahead of third phase

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday reached out to the voters here and underscored the need to protect and preserve its "spirit of harmony and coexistence".

Forty assembly segments spread across seven districts -- Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur in Jammu region and Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora -- in north Kashmir are going to poll in the third and final phase on October 1. Sunday was the last day for campaigning.

"This city (Jammu), where historians noted that lions and goats drank water together from the same stream, embodies the spirit of harmony and coexistence. It is high time for us to protect and preserve this rich cultural heritage," Karra told an election gathering here.

He emphasised the Congress party's unwavering commitment to uphold constitutional values in the "challenging times".

"It is the Congress party that has been the torchbearer of constitutional values in this country, steadfastly protecting the principles of democracy, secularism, and social justice enshrined in our Constitution," he said.

He highlighted how the Congress party stood firm against attempts to "undermine constitutional values, particularly during periods of darkness spread across the country in the name of communal hatred".

"During those difficult times, when political compulsions forced many parties to succumb to divisive forces, the Congress leadership formed the INDIA alliance, a broad platform uniting secular parties to safeguard the idea of India," he said.

This alliance, Karra noted, brought together every political front committed to secular ideals, achieving partial success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by forming a strong opposition front.

"The results are before you - multiple bills that were against the interests of the people have been forced to be taken back due to the pressure of the united opposition," the Congress leader said.

Karra praised the formation of a similar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people have overwhelmingly opted for secular voices over divisive forces, reaffirming their faith in the inclusive and progressive politics of the Congress party," he observed.

He declared that the alliance is set to form the government which is evident from the first two phases of elections.

"The writing is on the wall - the alliance will form the government, and we will ensure that Jammu and Kashmir continues to thrive as a beacon of secularism and inclusivity," he said.