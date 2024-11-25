PCC holds protest in Srinagar, demands restoration of statehood in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Monday held a protest demonstration at the party office here to press their demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leaders and workers assembled at the party office on Maulana Azad Road for the protest which was led by PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra.

"Our principles have been the same -- before polls, during the poll campaign and after the polls. We want that the rights and constitutional guarantees snatched from us in August 2019 should be restored," Karra said.

He said that the Congress party wanted to remind the Centre about its promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the elections.

"The Parliament session is beginning today and we want to remind them (the Centre) about their promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," Karra said.

He said the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the government should respect the apex court's ruling. PTI MIJ OZ OZ