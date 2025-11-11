PCI demands apology after senior Bangladeshi official terms Indian journalists 'bootlickers'

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Press Club of India on Tuesday condemned the remarks of Shafiqul Alam, official spokesperson of Bangladesh Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus, targeting certain journalists as "reprehensible", and demanded an apology.

"The official spokesperson of the Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh government, Shafiqul Alam, has, in a Facebook post on November 11, 2025, referred to reporters from several outlets in India and abroad who recently interviewed former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina as 'Western journalists and their Indian bootlicking counterparts'," a statement issued by the Press Club of India (PCI) said.

"Such comments are especially reprehensible as Mr Alam is himself a former journalist. To describe professionals from responsible media outlets pursuing a genuine news story as 'bootlicking' journalists is certainly not expected from a person in a responsible position. The Press Club of India condemns such remarks and seeks an apology from Mr Alam," it said. PTI SKU ARI