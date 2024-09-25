PCI to upskill pharmacists in good manufacturing practices, rational use of drugs

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Pharmacy Council of India in collaboration with The Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council has initiated upskilling of registered pharmacists by setting up training centres in the State Pharmacy Councils, beginning with the Southern region.

Pharmacy Council of India President Montukumar M Patel said under the initiative launched on Wednesday on World Pharmacists Day, six training centres have been allotted to one state pharmacy council each in the Southern region under Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0.

"We are aiming to upgrade 26,000 registered pharmacists through this scheme. They will be provided training on current good manufacturing practices, patient counselling, pharmacovigilance, pharmaceutical marketing, good dispensing medicine practices, and rational use of drugs," Patel said.

A training centre each has been set up in Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council, Telangana Pharmacy Council, Karnataka Pharmacy Council, Pondicherry Pharmacy Council, Tamil Nadu Pharmacy Council, and Kerala Pharmacy Council.

The theme for this year's World Pharmacists Day is 'Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs', highlighting the role pharmacists play in meeting global health challenges, Patel said.

"We recognise the significant impact pharmacists have on healthcare systems, from dispensing medications to counselling patients on proper usage and ensuring drug safety.

"Their expertise and commitment to lifelong learning are essential in improving patient outcomes, Pharmacy Council of India has indeed been a stalwart institution in ensuring pharmacy education and practices in India meet global standards," Patel stated.

"My deepest gratitude to all pharmacists who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of our communities. I thank Union Health Minister J P Nadda for acknowledging the importance of pharmacists in the healthcare system and sending us an inspirational message on the world pharmacist day," he said.

PCI has made significant strides in transforming pharmacy education and practices, he said.

He listed Specialized Training Programmes, GPAT Funds and Scholarships to secure the future of pharmacy education, Exit Examination for D Pharm students, PCI Job portal, Aadhar Authentication, streamlining pharmacist registration across state councils, and ranking and rating of pharmacy institutions through Quality Council of India as some of these initiatives. PTI PLB VN VN