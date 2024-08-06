PCMC to act on NGT's order to pull down 29 riverside bungalows in Pune district

Pune, Aug 6 (PTI) After the Supreme Court rejected an appeal, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the district on Tuesday said it would implement the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order to demolish 29 bungalows built illegally along the Indrayani river.

Tanaji Gambhire, a local environmental activist, had moved the NGT against the project River Villa, claiming that the bungalows were constructed within the blue line, area adjacent to a riverbank where development activities are not allowed.

The project by M/s Jare World and M/s V Square is situated at Chikhali village.

On July 1, 2024, the NGT ordered the PCMC to demolish these illegal structures and collect Rs 5 crore as environmental damage compensation from the bungalow owners and other parties involved.

The respondents approached the Supreme Court against the NGT order, but got no relief, said a PCMC official.

"After the Supreme Court recently rejected the application, PCMC will initiate action as per the NGT order," he said. PTI SPK KRK