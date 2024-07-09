PCR unit shifted over 40,000 injured people to hospitals: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) More than 40,000 injured people were shifted to city hospitals by the PCR (police control room) unit in the past 15 months, according to the data shared by Delhi Police.

"PCR unit is the first responder to any emergency situation. Since April 1, 2023, to July 7, our PCRs shifted 40,371 people to different hospitals in the city. A total of 4,293 people were shifted to hospitals in outer north district, followed by 4,121 in the north east district," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Anand Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The officer said the staff of the PCR is fully trained and always ready to help people in emergency situations.

"Our staffs are fully trained to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), they are loaded with different equipments to provide first-aid initially and they even go under training to deal with emergency situation time to time," the DCP said.

As per the data, the PCR unit shifted 1,281 people in northwest, 1,887 people in Rohini, 3,481 people in north, 1,217 people in central, 1,034 in east, 2,359 in Shahdara, 1,384 in New Delhi, 2,121 people in south west, 3,036 in south district, and 3,023 people in southwest district.

"A bulk of the victims were sole earning members of their families and most of the cases of shifting injured people to hospitals are related to accidents. On being informed about the accidents, police control room (PCR) vans rushed to the accident spots and took the injured to hospitals.

"When we have ambulances at the spot, then we shift the patient in that ambulance. However, during non-availability of the ambulance, our staff shifts the person to the hospital using police vehicle," Mishra said, adding they ensure that road accident victims reach hospitals in time so that their lives could be saved.

Besides this, the PCR unit has apprehended 128 criminals, traced 984 missing children and recovered 1,423 stolen vehicles, the data said.

The unit has also rescued 42 people from different situations, shifted 17 pregnant woman to hospitals and saved 102 wildlife.

Another senior police officer said that a large number of injured persons succumb due to delay in receiving treatment.

"PCR unit (of Delhi Police) is trying their best to save human lives by shifting them to nearby hospitals during the golden hour (the first hour)," the police officer said.