PCS aspirants display creative slogans during ongoing stir in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Nov 14 (PTI) Government job aspirants protesting outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office here for the past four days showcased their creativity with unique slogans on placards.

Advertisment

A female protester was seen carrying a placard quoting, "The desire for revolution is in our hearts; let's see how strong the Commission's will is." Another student held up a poster reading, "One demand, conduct the exam in one shift." One student read competitive exam books on the roadside, with a sign beside him declaring, "My library is the UPPSC road." A differently-abled student's electric tricycle bore the slogan, "We are students, not leaders." On Thursday, many students brought plastic horns bought from local shops to make sure their voices reached the Commission.

After four days of protests, the students' voices were finally heard. The UPPSC decided to conduct the PCS Pre exam as before and postponed the RO-ARO exam, citing a committee formation to review it. PTI RAJ KIS KSS KSS