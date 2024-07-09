PCS-J exam irregularities: HC restrains publication of any part of UPPSC affidavit related to marks

Prayagraj, Jul 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has restrained the publication of any details of the affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission regarding the marks given to candidates of Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) (Mains) Exam 2022.

The case pertains to irregularities in the judicial service exam commonly known as PCS-J exam 2022.

On Monday, UPPSC chairman filed a compliance affidavit regarding change in marks of some candidates of PCS-J 2022 exams whose answer sheets were allotted wrong codes and due to which were given wrong marks.

The court then directed UPPSC to file its reply to a supplementary affidavit filed by the petitioner in the case.

The bench comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Donadi Ramesh further directed not to issue a certified or other copy of the facts disclosed in the compliance affidavit filed by the UPPSC chairman.

"Any party flouting the orders will be dealt with accordingly," the court observed in its order on Monday, a copy of which was made public on Tuesday.

Earlier, UPPSC had admitted before the high court that a mistake occurred in allotment of dummy roll numbers (code) to candidates during the mains examination of PCS-J 2022 and that the results would be corrected resulting in exclusion of certain selected candidates and inclusion of other candidates.

The UPPSC had earlier submitted that fake roll numbers were allotted to candidates to ensure their anonymity and while taking these steps some mistakes might have occurred and the paper of the current petitioner might have got exchanged with the paper of some other candidate.