PCS prelim exam to be held on Dec 22 in two shifts: UPPSC

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday announced that the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam-2024 will be held on December 22 in two shifts.

Giving this information, UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said earlier the PCS Preliminary Examination was proposed for December 7 and December 8. Now it will be conducted on December 22 in two sessions -- in the first session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and in the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Since November 11, a large number of students have been agitating and demanding that the PCS preliminary and Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) examinations should be held on a single day.

Kumar told PTI, "Looking at the number of candidates in the RO-ARO exam, we have formed a committee which will submit its report as soon as possible. A decision will be taken accordingly." "These students have been told that the exam has been postponed. They should have at least some patience," he said.

The UPPSC secretary further said the government listened to the aspirants and agreed to their demands by forming a committee.

"They should have patience till the committee's report comes. It is a big thing that despite preparations, we are not conducting the RO-ARO exam (on the scheduled day)," Kumar said.

Agreeing to the demands of aspirants after protests, the UPPSC on Thursday postponed the RO and ARO exams, and announced that it will hold the PCS Preliminary Exam-2024 on the old pattern on a single day.

The Commission also announced that it will form a committee on RO and ARO exams to ensure its transparency and fairness.

While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam on a single day brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed. The protesters said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams.