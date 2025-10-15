PDA meet reaffirms alliance between NDPP-BJP-NPF; resolve to pursue Naga issue collectively

Kohima, Oct 15 (PTI) A meeting of the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government attended by the NDPP, BJP and NPF leaders on Wednesday decided to uphold the partnership and to collectively pursue the Naga peace process The Naga People's Front had formally joined the PDA on Tuesday.

The meeting convened by CM Neiphiu Rio was attended by key leaders of the NDPP, BJP, and NPF and it deliberated on the alliance's position and future political course, NPF secretary general and MLA Achumbemo Kikon told reporters after the hour-long meeting.

Those present included Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Y Patton, BJP Nagaland president Benjamin Yepthomi, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha and senior vice president Rusemtong Longkumer, along with NPF president Apong Pongener and Kikon.

Kikon reiterated that the NPF has officially become part of the PDA government, following a formal communication from the party president to Chief Minister Rio on Tuesday.

"The NPF has been supporting the PDA government for the past two and a half years to strengthen the Naga peace process and send the right message of unity to our people," Kikon said, adding that the latest development marked a transition from supporting the government to being inside it.

He said that the meeting, chaired by the chief minister, adopted resolutions to continue the PDA alliance with the BJP and to collectively pursue the Naga peace process. A joint statement on the resolutions is expected to be released soon, he added.

Kikon further revealed that discussions between the NDPP and NPF for a merger into a single regional political entity have reached their final stage, with the culmination expected on October 21, coinciding with the 63rd Foundation Day of the NPF.

Ahead of the NPF convention, NDPP would hold its general convention on October 18.

"We are working towards forming one strong regional front to represent the aspirations of the Naga people," Kikon stated, expressing optimism that the unification would create a more cohesive and effective platform for addressing the Naga political issue.

He also affirmed that procedural and constitutional aspects of the merger within both parties are being carefully observed to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Expressing confidence in the process, he added, "With the goodwill of our people, blessings from church leaders, and support from elders, including former Chief Minister and former NPF president Shürhozelie Liezietsu, we hope good things are ahead." "As the saying goes, a divided house cannot stand. When we come together as two regional parties synchronising into one, it will be a very effective body — bringing together opinions from every nook and corner, from grassroots to urban areas," he said.

Highlighting the NPF's wider base, Kikon noted that the party has its jurisdiction not only in Nagaland but also in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, where Nagas are predominantly inhabited.

"When that kind of Naga people come together, we can make a big difference," he said, adding that the combined regional front would continue to work for the Naga people to take the peace process forward. "What we require is peace and development, and we will continue that pursuit," Kikon said.

PDA is a pre-poll alliance between the NDPP and BJP since 2018 state elections.

With NPF formally becoming part of it, the current strength in the House of 60 is NDPP - 32, BJP – 12 and NPF – 2.

The NPP has 5 MLAs, LJP (Ram Vilas) & RPI (Athawale) – 2 each, JD(U) – 1 and Independent – 4 MLAs also support the PDA government. PTI NBS NBS RG