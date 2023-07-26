PDD daily wagers extended strike in Jammu for 48 hours

Jammu, July 26 (PTI) The strike by daily wagers of the Power Development Department (PDD) entered the third day on Wednesday in the winter capital city in support of their demand for the regularization of more than 12,000 daily wagers currently employed by the department.

The Association representing these workers has decided to extend the strike for an additional 48 hours, following the conclusion of the initial three-day protest this evening. The move comes as a means to intensify the pressure on authorities to address their demands.

Led by the Association's president, Akhil Sharma, the daily wagers gathered at Panama Chowk and fervently shouted slogans in support of their cause.

Sharma emphasized that until their demands are accepted by the authorities, no daily wager will resume work.

Sharma said that if the government issues a favourable order for the immediate regularization of all 12,000 daily wagers before the current strike ends, the Union will not pursue any further agitation.

However, if such an order is not forthcoming in time, the Union will be compelled to continue with the strike indefinitely, he said.

It was pointed out that in 2021, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had assured the regularization of all pending daily wagers, totaling 12,000 individuals, with 5,000 from Jammu Province and 7,000 from Kashmir Province.

Despite the passage of one and a half years, the regularization process has not been completed as promised by the government, lamented Sharma. PTI AB MR