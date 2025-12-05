PDP asks LG to clear proposal to increase upper age limit for combined competitive exams in JK

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to approve the Jammu and Kashmir government's proposal, seeking an increase in the upper age limit for the combined competitive examination.

PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra said a favourable approval before the examination, scheduled to take place on December 7, would reflect compassion, fairness and sensitivity towards young aspirants who have endured many setbacks.

On November 10, the Jammu and Kashmir government relaxed the upper age limit to 35 years for open merit candidates appearing for combined competitive exams of the Union Territory. Earlier, the age limit was 30.

The upper age limit for reserved category candidates has been set at 37 years while for persons with physical disability, it is 38 years.

“I write to you on behalf of countless youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir who have long been preparing for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2025, which is only two days from now.

“It is understood that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has transmitted a formal proposal seeking age relaxation for candidates who lost valuable preparation years due to circumstances entirely beyond their control.

"Ministers of the J-K government have repeatedly stated that the proposal is complete in all procedural aspects and that it now awaits only your kind consideration and approval,” Parra said in a letter addressed to Lt Governor Sinha.

He said since no final decision has been communicated by the Lt Governor, the prolonged silence has generated “uncertainty and significant distress” among aspirants who have held on to their hopes for a fair chance.

“Any further delay or refusal of this just and broadly supported request risks deepening their sense of exclusion at a time when restoring public faith in institutions is vital. A timely and positive decision would not only resolve an administrative matter but also carry great symbolic weight for our youth,” the PDP leader said.

“It would affirm that their voices matter and that the system they want to serve, truly stands with them,” he said, requesting the LG office office to accord immediate approval to the pending proposal so that thousands of aspirants may appear in the examination with confidence and without the burden of uncertainty or perceived injustice. PTI SKL NB