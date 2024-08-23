PDP candidate among two file nomination in Ramban district

Ramban/Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) Two candidates, including one belonging to the PDP, on Friday filed their nomination papers in Ramban district, which is going to polls in the first phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Ramban is the part of 24 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir divisions going to polls on September 18 in the first phase of elections.
According to the returning officers for assembly constituencies of Ramban and Banihal, one candidate each filed their nomination papers on Friday.
Imtiaz Ahmed Shan of the PDP filed his nomination papers in Banihal and Suteesh Kumar filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Ramban.
The last day for filing of nomination papers is August 27. Counting of votes will take place on October 4.