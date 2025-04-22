PDP chief calls for 'Kashmir bandh' against Pahalgam terror attack: Para

Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for a complete "Kashmir bandh" on Wednesday to protest the terror attack on tourists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam hill resort that left 26 people dead, a party legislator said.

PDP MLA Waheed Para took to X and asked people to unite against the massacre of innocent persons.

"Mehbooba Mufti calls for a complete Kashmir bandh in response to the inhumane terror attack in Pahalgam. It's time to unite against the massacre of innocents," Para wrote on the micro-blogging site.

He also shared a post by Mufti supporting the strike call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Jammu Bar Association against the incident in the region.

"The Chamber & Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow (Wednesday) in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal (to) all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam," Mehbooba said in her post.

"This isn't just an attack on a select few — it is an attack on all of us. We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents," the former chief minister said.

Earlier, Para termed the terror attack as an attempt to defame Kashmiris.

"Such activities are done whenever the situation seems to improve... We condemn this and stand unanimously against this irrespective of beliefs and ideology," he said. PTI SKL KSS KSS