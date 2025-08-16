PDP chief cancels visit to disaster-hit village in J-K as rescue ops are on

Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has cancelled her scheduled visit to the cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in view of the ongoing rescue and relief operation, a party spokesperson said.

Mufti was scheduled to visit the affected Chisoti village of Padder sub-division on Sunday.

"There has been strong resentment among locals that VIP visits were hampering the rescue work, as the administration's attention and energy were being diverted...

"Respecting these concerns, Mufti has conveyed that the immediate priority of the administration must remain on providing relief to the affected villagers and stranded pilgrims, besides ensuring every possible effort is made to trace the missing persons," the spokesperson said.

He added that the former chief minister has expressed solidarity with the victims' families and assured that the party stands by them in this hour of grief.