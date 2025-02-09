PDP chief lashes out at authorities for stopping Iltija Mufti to hold press conference in Jammu

Srinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday lashed out at the authorities for preventing her daughter and party leader Iltija Mufti from addressing a press conference in Jammu.

"Visiting and offering solace to the families of victims has now been criminalised. This is evident from the latest actions of the police, who have detained Iltija at the Circuit House in Jammu, preventing her from addressing a press conference," the PDP president said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Iltija met the family of a youth who recently committed suicide after alleged torture by police over his suspected links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, party leaders said Mehbooba said the understanding of democracy by the ruling party seemed to be limited to conduct of elections only.

"This blatant disregard for our democratic rights as free citizens highlights a disturbing trend. It appears that the ruling party's understanding of democracy extends only as far as holding elections and forming a government, with little regard for the fundamental freedoms that underpin a true democracy," she said.

The former chief minister said it was "very unfortunate and ironical that one NC minister's visit to Bilawer was facilitated by police and Iltija is being punished for the same".

In a post on X earlier, Mehbooba said, “It's deeply saddening that she (Iltija) had to endure so many obstacles and travel like a fugitive just to offer comfort to the victim’s family. The ruling party has shirked responsibility conveniently attributing all issues to the Lieutenant Governor. However, as a responsible opposition PDP will always strive to reach out to the people to offer solace." Makhan Din (25), a Gujjar youth from Billawar area of Kathua, ended his life by consuming insecticide at his home on Tuesday evening and recorded the act on a video claiming innocence. He denied any connection with terrorists, prompting separate probes by the police and the local administration. PTI MIJ NB NB