Mehbooba Mufti takes out protest march against Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a march of party leaders and workers to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Mufti, along with the People's Democratic Party workers, assembled at the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here from where they began the protest march.

Carrying placards that read "this is an attack on all of us", "killing innocents is an act of terror", and "stop innocent killings", the march ended at Lal Chowk city centre here.

The attacks took place on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows. It was one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the last many years.