PDP criticises Centre, J-K govt for rejection of two key tunnel projects in J-K

Jammu, Apr14 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday criticised the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government for turning down two key tunnel projects on the Anantnag-Chenani corridor, saying the works were proposed to enhance connectivity in the mountainous Doda and Kishtwar districts of the union territory.

"The decision of the Public Investment Board (PIB) to turn down the proposals for the Singhpora-Vailoo and Sudhmahadev-Dranga tunnels was a betrayal of the aspirations of the people living in these remote areas.

"These tunnels were not just construction projects, but were essential for the socio-economic upliftment of Doda and Kishtwar," senior PDP leader and former legislator Firdous Tak said in a statement.

Without all-weather road access, he said, the region remains cut off for months, isolating people and obstructing education, healthcare and trade.

Tak recalled that the need for the Singhpora-Vailoo and Sudhmahadev-Dranga tunnels was long recognised by the previous PDP-led governments.

"It was (former chief minister) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who first envisioned these tunnels as a transformative step to connect the Chenab valley with Kashmir and the rest of the Jammu division. His government initiated key surveys and brought the issue to the national planning forum.

"During Mehbooba Mufti's tenure as the chief minister, the project proposals were taken forward with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with detailed project reports prepared and environmental clearances sought," Tak said.

He claimed that despite political instability, Mehbooba Mufti's government ensured that the voice of the Chenab valley reached New Delhi.

But sadly, after 2018 when her government collapsed, all momentum was lost, Tak said.

"The J-K BJP leadership and the National Conference, which is heading the present government, are equally responsible. They failed to lobby effectively for the interests of the Chenab valley," the PDP leader said.

Both parties remained "silent spectators" while the Union government shelved projects that are critical for this region's development, he added.

He contrasted the treatment of Chenab valley with other regions like Jammu-Srinagar, which benefited from landmark infrastructure such as the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, a project that revolutionised travel by avoiding the avalanche-prone areas.

"Today, 33 tunnels are being talked about by the Centre for J-K. Fifteen have already been completed. Yet, two of the most essential ones for Doda and Kishtwar have been left out. It's clear where the priorities lie -- and sadly, Chenab valley is not on that list," Tak said.

He also urged people across party lines to unite and demand accountability and justice for the region, warning that continued neglect could only deepen the sense of marginalisation and frustration among the youth and the common citizens.