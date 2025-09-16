PDP demands compensation, govt job for kin of J-K boy killed in landmine explosion

Srinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded fair compensation and a government job to the family of a boy who was killed in a recent landmine blast in Anantnag district.

"Shahid Yousaf Mouche, a 12-year-old boy from Larnoo Kokernag, was fatally injured in a landmine explosion near the boundary wall of the Khundroo Army camp where he was residing with his maternal grandparents. Despite being rushed to the Army Hospital in Srinagar, he sadly succumbed to his injuries," PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said in an X post.

Mufti said Mouche belonged to a poor family, which has now been left heartbroken.

"The government must show compassion in this tragic case by providing fair compensation and offering a government job to the family, so that they may find some hope and support during these dark times," she added.

The boy was injured when a landmine planted for security of the ammunition depot at Khundru went off on Sunday.

He was initially rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, from where he was referred to the Army's 92 Base Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries there on Monday.