PDP, DSSP leaders join BJP in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Two senior leaders of the PDP and the DSSP on Sunday joined the BJP here, a party spokesperson said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nanak Chand and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) vice president K D Singh, along with their supporters, were welcomed into the party fold by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, he said.

Raina congratulated the new entrants and said the BJP is expanding in Jammu and Kashmir at a fast pace with leaders from other parties coming forward to give impetus to the developmental agenda of the saffron party.

"By fulfilling promises and providing justice to the deprived sections, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has not only gained the faith of the people but also resurrected the faith of people in the political system of India," he said. PTI TAS RHL