PDP expresses concern over India-US trade deal; fears losses for J-K's agro, horticulture sector

Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday claimed the India-US trade deal would spell doom for the economy of Jammu and Kashmir if no tariff is imposed on the import of agricultural and horticultural goods from the United States.

"They have not thought of the impact of the India-US trade deal on the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir. There will be zero tariff on agriculture products imported from the US. What will happen to the apple and walnut produced in Jammu and Kashmir?" PDP spokesman Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo told reporters here.

Commenting on the budget for Jammu and Kashmir presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the PDP leader said it was unremarkable and failed to provide solutions for the issues plaguing the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is nothing in this budget to address unemployment which is a major issue in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Citing examples, Trumboo said the Jammu and Kashmir government was bearing losses to the tune of Rs 72 crore per year on account of operating electric buses under Smart City project.

"This government is paying crores to Tata Motors for operating the e-bus service. The free bus ride has destroyed the private transport sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The local transporters are facing problems and no attention has been paid to them," he added.