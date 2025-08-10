PDP leader Waheed Para lauds LG Manoj Sinha's decision to rehabilitate terror victims

Srinagar, Aug 10 (PTI) PDP leader Waheed Para on Sunday lauded the decision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to rehabilitate terror victims but urged him not to differentiate between victims of terrorists and the State itself.

"LG Manoj Sinha's decision to rehabilitate terror victims is a humane step towards healing families who have paid the ultimate price. After years of a hardline approach, the administration has finally recognised that iron fist and governance alone cannot win hearts. Compassion is equally essential to bring Kashmir and Kashmiris closer to the nation," Para said in a post on X.

"But statesmanship demands recognising all victims of violence - whether harmed by militants, non-state actors or by the state itself. Families broken by mistakes of forces remain unseen and unhealed. Not every person killed in such incidents was anti-national. If rehabilitation is selective, where should these victims go? Inclusive rehabilitation is the only road to genuine integration," Para added.

He was commenting on Sinha's recent policy under which the next of kin of victims of terrorist violence were given government jobs.

The MLA from Pulwama said a uniform rehabilitation would provide a closure to all those who deserve empathy.