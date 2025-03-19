PDP MLA calls for treating issue of Kashmiri Pandits as matter of 'dignity' instead of 'relief'

Jammu, March 19 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para on Wednesday strongly advocated treating the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits as a matter of "dignity" rather than merely that of "relief or consumer issue". He also called for the formation of district-level nodal agencies to resolve their problems.

He further urged the government to formulate a transfer policy for the Prime Minister’s Special Package employees serving in Kashmir.

"On the issue of relief and rehabilitation, it is the most important concern, as emphasised by the people here. The issue of Kashmiri Pandits is not just about relief or rehabilitation. It is not a consumer issue—it is about dignity," Para said in the Assembly during a discussion on grants for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

He emphasised that the department handling this issue is crucial and should report directly to the chief minister. "There should be nodal agencies at the district level for this issue under the chief minister's command, as well as in the office of the chief secretary for the resolution of their issues," he said.

Para said that Kashmiri Pandits who have been provided with land, employment, and housing should also have a well-defined transfer policy. "A transfer policy should be formulated to ensure their security. Some Pandits were killed due to the absence of such a policy," he said.

The PDP MLA urged the government to take concrete steps to create this transfer policy and address their concerns at the district level through nodal officers.

He also advocated for an allowance for police and central forces, along with an increase in honorarium.