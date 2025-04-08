PDP MLA marshalled out of J-K Assembly during protest over Waqf Act

Jammu: PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para was marshalled out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after he pressed for a fresh resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Tuesday.

The Assembly witnessed pandemonium for the second straight day on the issue, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to initially adjourn the House for 30 minutes shortly after the start of the day's business and later extend it till 1 pm.

On Monday, when the House assembled after a 12-day recess, it descended into chaos with religious and jingoistic sloganeering after the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion, moved by the ruling National Conference members, to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the matter was sub-judice.

When the House assembled again on Tuesday morning, Para moved close to the well holding a copy of his resolution against the Waqf Act and started arguing with the Speaker, seeking its adoption to convey a message to the central government.

While the Speaker was asking Para to go back to his seat, National conference MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi tried to push Para back, leading to intervention by People's Conference legislator Sajad Lone.

In the meantime, the Speaker directed marshals to move Para out of the House. But pandemonium continued even after this with several NC legislators and independent MLAs moving to the well and continuing their protest, seeking discussion on the Waqf amendment law.

The House also witnessed verbal duel between Lone and NC's Salman Sagar. "I have moved a fresh resolution against the Waqf Amendment Act but the Speaker neither accepted nor rejected it," Para told a news agency outside the House.

He accused the NC of enacting a "drama" at the behest of the BJP as part of efforts to normalise the Act. "Jammu and Kashmir is the only Muslim majority region in the country with the National Conference having more than 50 MLAs. When Karnataka and Tamil Nadu can pass a resolution against the Act, what is stopping the NC? They are enacting a drama," he said.

He questioned the absence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the House for the second day and said, "He should have been here because this issue concerns Muslim properties like mosques, shrines and graveyards.

"He is giving a red carpet welcome to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Tulip Garden. The fact is the National Conference is supporting the BJP.

The Bill has caused resentment among the 24 crore Muslim population but they are normalising the Act by their actions. They do not want a resolution against the Act," he said. The Speaker repeatedly defended his action of rejecting the adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf amendment law in the House. "You cannot undo what Parliament has already done," he said.