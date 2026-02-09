PDP MLA questions SASCI scheme in J-K, seeks House panel to examine loan impact

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Wahid-ur-Rehman Para on Monday questioned the implementation of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the constitution of a House committee to examine its long-term implications for Jammu and Kashmir.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Para alleged that the loan component under the scheme could have serious financial consequences for the Union Territory and urged the government to clarify whether it was "safe and secure".

He also accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of diverting attention and disrupting the House instead of addressing his concerns.

"I did not make any wrong demand. I only said that a House committee should be formed. Since Congress is their ally, Tariq Hameed Karra Sahib should be made chairman of the House committee, and under his supervision, it should be examined whether this SASCI loan is safe and secure for Jammu and Kashmir or whether it can be dangerous," Para told reporters outside the assembly.

Questioning the need for raising fresh loans, the MLA claimed that a substantial portion of allocated funds remained unspent.

“Should we allow loans from the market at a time when we already have unspent money under different heads? CRF funds have not been spent. Funds from other sources have not been spent. The government has only 12 per cent expenditure, and nearly Rs 1 lakh crore remains unspent,” he said.

Para alleged that the SASCI scheme was not a grant but a loan raised from the market by the central government.

“Why are you mortgaging us? On whose instructions are you doing this? Did you ask the House or consult the government before implementing it?” he asked.

He further claimed that the scheme could lead to the privatisation of resources and infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is not for infrastructure development. In the name of the Special Assistance Scheme, this loan is mortgaging the land of Jammu and Kashmir, including our institutions, rivers, mountains and villages,” he said.

Referring to development expenditure, Para said that only a small portion of the total Budget had been utilised.

“If the total Budget was about Rs 1.20 lakh crore, around Rs 40,000 crore was spent on salaries and only about Rs 7,000 crore on capital and infrastructure works. When expenditure remains around 10-12 per cent, why take new loans from the market?” he asked.

The MLA also expressed concern over the alleged privatisation of public assets and resources, claiming that people across Jammu and Kashmir feared losing control over land and water resources.