PDP MLA raises issue of ban on J-K outfits in Assembly

Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) member Wahid Para on Wednesday raised in the assembly the issue of ban on two Jammu and Kashmir-based groups, seeking its revocation.

The Centre on Tuesday banned two Jammu and Kashmir-based groups --Awami Action Committee and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen -- for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

As the House assembled for the day, Para raised the issue. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather instructed him to sit down as the Question Hour had begun.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Para said, "This move chokes political and socio-religious space in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has been attempting this for several years." Condemning the ban, he added "Mirwaiz (Umar Farooq) sahib was the first to initiate talks with Parliament. The treatment he received is regrettable. We oppose and condemn it. We demand the ban be revoked." Criticising the BJP, he said, "Through Parliament, we urge the BJP government to reconsider the ban on all organisations and provide them with an opportunity. Mirwaiz''s institution is a symbol of religious significance for all of us. We stand united with him. We want religious freedom." However, the leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma welcomed the ban on the two organisations "Two organisations were undermining India's unity. MHA's ban on these organisations is commendable. BJP supports this decision," he told reporters outside the assembly.

Sharma emphasised "no individual or organisation should be allowed to work against the integrity and unity of our country." Responding to criticism from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, he said "PDP's foundation is rooted in separatist sentiments. Whenever radical and anti-India groups are confronted, Mehbooba ji expresses distress." MLA Sheikh Khursheed, brother of jailed MP Engineer Rashid, also criticised the ban, stating, "Banning any individual or political party is undemocratic. We condemn such actions. On one hand, the Centre is engaging with Mirwaiz Sahib, and on the other hand, his party is being banned. This is unfortunate." BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi said there should more strictness on the people advocating cause of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We welcome this ban. It is aimed to curb separatist and other elements in the region", he told reporters.

The notification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs stated that members of the Awami Action Committee headed by Umar Farooq have been involved in supporting terrorist activities and promoting anti-India propaganda to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB DV DV