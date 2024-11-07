PDP, Peoples' Conference MLAs submit fresh resolution in J-K Assembly

Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) A group of MLAs, including from the PDP and the Peoples' Conference, on Thursday submitted a fresh resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly demanding immediate restoration of Articles 370 and 35A in their original form.

They also called for the reversal of all changes introduced in the Union territory after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status in 2019.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Article 35A gave special rights to the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution comes a day after the assembly passed a resolution, brought by the ruling National Conference (NC), asking the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring special status of the erstwhile state and hold dialogue with the elected representatives over the issue.

The fresh resolution on Thursday was submitted to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather amidst din in the House.

The resolution was submitted by PDP members Waheed Para (MLA Pulwama) and Fayaz Mir (MLA Kupwara), Peoples' Conference MLA from Handwara Sajad Lone, Awami Ittehad Party MLA from Langate Sheikh Khursheed (brother of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid), and independent MLA from Shopian Shabir Kullay.

"This House strongly condemns the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, along with the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, by the Government of India," the resolution read.

"These actions stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and statehood, undermining the foundational guarantees and protections originally accorded to the region and its people by the Constitution of India," the resolution read.

It also said "this House unequivocally demands the immediate restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in their original, unaltered form, and calls for the reversal of all changes introduced by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019".

"We further urge the Government of India to respect the constitutional and democratic sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir by reinstating all special provisions and guarantees intended to preserve its distinct identity, culture, and political autonomy," the resolution added.

While the PDP and PC on Wednesday welcomed and supported the NC's resolution, they said the wordings in that should have been stronger.

Speaking to reporters after the House was adjourned for the day on Thursday, Para said the NC and the BJP were "playing a fixed match".

"They (NC) bring a vague resolution and BJP chief spokesperson praises it. We want that abrogation of Article 370 be condemned and restoration of (Articles) 370 and 35A be mentioned (in the resolution). This is what we have put in the resolution and this is what people of Jammu and Kashmir want," he said.

Para said the fresh resolution has been submitted to the Speaker of the assembly.