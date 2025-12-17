PDP protests against NC govt's 'failure on all fronts', demands resignation of Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday held protests against the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir for its "failure on all fronts, including non-fulfilment of poll promises".

The party also sought resignation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly "losing control over his government".

Led by PDP's Jammu general secretary Rajinder Singh Manhas, scores of party workers, carrying placards and raising slogans, protested outside the party headquarters in Jammu.

"The National Conference (NC) government has failed on all fronts. They have failed to deliver on their commitments and have betrayed the people. Under their more than one-year rule, Jammu and Kashmir and its people are facing problems on every front," Manhas told reporters.

He accused the government of indulging in blame game instead of taking responsibility, and said issues like squad selection for the Santosh Trophy football championship are being used to divert attention from core public concerns.

"The Santosh Trophy team selection is diverting people's attention from the failure of the NC government on all fronts. They say the decision is not in their hands. They blame it on the lieutenant-governor, and the lieutenant-governor blames it on the Omar Abdullah government. They do not have command over the government. So, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his NC government should resign," Manhas said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council came under criticism recently after several political parties and organisations alleged bias in Santosh Trophy team selection, stating that it discriminated against players from Jammu while prioritising those from Kashmir.

Manhas said the NC government has failed to implement its promises, including 200 units of free electricity, power bill waiver, one lakh jobs for youth, regularisation of 65,000 daily wagers and free LPG cylinders for women. "They deceived people during the elections," he said.

The PDP leader further alleged that the state has come to a standstill on the development front and "issues after issues have made people suffer".

"The deficient supply of stents and other cardiac devices has also made patients in the UT suffer," he added.