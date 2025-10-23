PDP to support NC in RS polls; 'must keep BJP away,' says Mehbooba

Srinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday announced its support for the ruling National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha polls, to be held a day later.

"We have decided to give support to the NC and vote for their candidates," party chief Mehbooba Mufti said at a press conference.

The decision has been taken to keep the BJP away, she said.

"This party (NC) doesn't deserve it, but we have to give our support for the larger cause of keeping the fascist forces away," Mehbooba asserted.

She said that the decision was made after a discussion with the party's leadership and its MLAs on the NC's request for support in the Rajya Sabha election.

She said NC president Farooq Abdullah had spoken to her over the phone, requesting her party's support.

On Wednesday, NC's Rajya Sabha candidate Shammi Oberoi also met Mehbooba at her residence here to seek support.