PDP workers, polling agents being asked to report to police stations ahead of voting: Mehbooba

Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Friday that the polling agents and workers of her party are being asked to report to police stations ahead of the voting for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

"PDP polling agents and workers both are being asked to report to local police stations. Why are the people of South Kashmir being punished for showing their faith in democracy? @ECISVEEP @manojsinha_ @JmuKmrPolice" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a post on X.

Mufti is contesting the election from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, which is scheduled to go to polls on Saturday. PTI SSB RC