PDP's Mohammad Fayaz takes unassailable lead in Kupwara

Srinagar: Former Rajya Sabha member and PDP candidate from the Kupwara assembly seat Mohammad Fayaz has taken an unassailable lead over his nearest rival and National Conference provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani.

People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, who is also in the fray from this seat apart from contesting from the Handwara seat, was a distant third, trailing Fayaz by more than 19,000 votes.

Wani has secured 17,513 votes.

Peerzada Firdous Ahmad, a close confidant of Lok Sabha member Sheikh AbduL Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, has managed only 4,499 votes against Fayaz's 26,941 at the end of nine rounds of counting.

Only one more round of counting.