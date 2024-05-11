PDP's Waheed Para says some J-K admin officials trying to manipulate polls, demands free elections

Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) Some officials in the Jammu and Kashmir administration are trying to manipulate the Lok Sabha polls, the PDP's Srinagar candidate Waheed Para alleged on Saturday and demanded free and fair elections.

Advertisment

Without naming anyone, Para -- a youth leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) -- said the events are akin to the "rigging" of elections in 1987.

"Dear @PMOIndia and @HMOIndia, actions of certain officials influenced by one political party are reminiscent of the mistakes made by the Congress and the National Conference in 1987. Arrests, harassment, and raids on PDP workers undermine the essence of democracy," he said in a post on X.

"We demand free and fair elections. Manipulating elections equals rigging and echoes the dark days of 1987, killing hopes in democracy. Hope you won't let anyone derail the process," he added.

Advertisment

The 1987 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are widely perceived to have been rigged, with the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference sweeping the polls.

The alleged rigging is believed to have led to the rise of militancy in Kashmir.

In another post, Para alleged police had arrested his party's polling agents.

"Sad to see police arresting and unlawfully detaining polling agents of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party in the central Kashmir parliament constituency," he said. PTI SSB SSB SZM