PDS rice worth Rs 9.7 lakh seized from truck in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 10 (PTI) Police have seized a truck loaded with rice meant for the public distribution system, which was allegedly being diverted in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle at Palaspe Phata in Panvel on May 7 and seized foodgrains worth Rs 9.7 lakh, the official said.

"When we questioned the driver, he claimed the rice consignment was meant for delivery to a private company in the area. However, upon checking, we found that the rice bags contained fortified grains specifically labelled for PDS distribution," he said.

The official said investigations revealed that the rice was procured from Khalapur and was to be handed over to a CFS (Container Freight Station) agent for export purposes. Further inspection showed signs of adulteration, strengthening suspicions of misuse.

He said the police have since seized 1,279 bags of rice worth Rs 9.7 lakh.

The official said a case under the Essential Commodities Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the transporter and the owner of the industrial unit from where the rice stock originated. PTI COR ARU