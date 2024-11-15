Peace accord ushered new wave of growth in Bodoland; efforts on for lasting peace in NE: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the people from the Bodo community for eschewing violence and taking up the path of peace after the historic accord of 2020, asserting that the government is making steady efforts for bringing lasting peace in the Norhteast region.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first Bodoland Mahotsav at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here, the prime minister said that after the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord (in 2020), Bodoland witnessed a "new wave of growth".

Hailing the entire Norhtheast as an "Astalakshmi" -- a reference to the eight states of the region -- Modi said the sun of 'vikas' (development) will rise from eastern India to lend new energy to the "Viksit Bharat" resolve.

Modi said the Bodo Peace Accord not only benefitted the community, but also opened new avenues for many other accords in the region, as he emphasised that the government is trying to find "amicable solutions" to the border disputes between different northeastern states.

Results can never be achieved through bombs, guns or pistols and the Bodo community has shown the way, the prime minister asserted.

"I tell those on the path of Naxalism, learn something from our Bodo friends," he said, underlining the impact of the 2020 Peace Accord.

The theme of the festival is 'Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat' with focus on the rich culture, language and education of the Bodo community along with other communities from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

"You have gathered here to celebrate the festival of a new future of peace, culture and prosperity. Fifty years of bloodshed consumed three-four generations of youth. After many decades, the Bodo community is celebrating a festival," Modi said.

"With great patience, every knot has been fixed slowly with all of you scripting new history," Modi said, adding that it was an "emotional" moment for him.

In early 2020, a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed with factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), All Bodo Students Union, etc., seeking to increase the scope and power of the Bodoland Territorial Council and to streamline its functioning; resolve issues related to Bodo people residing outside the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD); and to promote and protect the Bodo community's social, cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities.

The Bodoland Territorial Region spans four districts of Assam -- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

Addressing the gathering, Modi also emphasised that more than 10,000 youths in Assam alone have laid down their arms to return to the mainstream as a result of the accord, adding that it was beyond people's imagination that the Karbi Anglong Accord, the Bru-Reang Accord and the NLFT-Tripura Accord would become a reality some day.

Emphasising the mutual trust between the people and the government, Modi said the Centre and the Assam government are leaving no stone unturned for the development of Bodoland and its people.

On the salutary effects of the Peace Accord on the Bodo community, Modi said a "strong foundation" for a bright future has been laid, adding that his mind felt "satisfied" after seeing the impact of growth on Bodoland.

"You have taken it (accord) from the paper to the ground level, illuminating the entire Northeast with the light of peace," Modi said while hailing the Bodo Peace Accord.

Stating that the youth who earlier wielded guns are now excelling in sports in Bodoland, Modi highlighted Kokrajhar hosting two editions of Durand Cup, India's oldest football tournament, and arrival of teams from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan as historic feats.

"There was a time when the thick forests of Manas National Park and Raimona National Park became a space for other activities. I am happy that the forests which earlier served as hideouts are now becoming a medium to fulfil the high ambitions of the youth," Modi said.

Recalling his visit to Kokrajhar after the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020, Modi said the warmth and love showered on him made him feel one among the Bodos.

He also recalled his words from that visit -- a "new dawn" of peace and prosperity in Bodoland after they chose the path of peace by giving up their arms.

Emphasising that a "golden period" of development in Assam and the Northeast has been ushered over the last decade, Modi said 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 10 years, with lakhs of people from Assam having "defeated poverty".

Assam is setting "new records" of development under the BJP-led NDA government, which has focused especially on health infrastructure, he said.

Assam got four big hospitals in recent years -- AIIMS Guwahati, and the medical colleges in Kokrajhar, Nalbari, and Nagaon -- which have reduced people's difficulties, the prime minister said.

Also, opening of a cancer hospital in Assam has brought great relief to the patients of the northeastern region, he said.

The number of medical colleges in Assam has doubled from six to 12, the prime minister said, adding that work is in progress to open 12 more medical colleges which would open new doors of opportunity for the youth of the region.

During the event, Modi was also treated to Bodo folk dance "Ranachandi" performed by a large number of artistes. PTI KND ARI