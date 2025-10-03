Peace & development must go hand-in-hand for building prosperous Ladakh: L-G Gupta

Leh, Oct 3 (PTI) Underlining that the return of normalcy to Ladakh would be accompanied by a renewed thrust on development, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday said peace and development must go hand-in-hand to make the Union Territory prosperous.

The L-G also directed the administration and security agencies to remain alert, responsive, and adopt a people-friendly approach in their functioning.

Chairing a security review meeting to take stock of the prevailing situation in the Union Territory, where protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in Leh on September 24, Gupta appreciated the “exemplary” restraint and “sense of responsibility” shown by the citizens during the recent relaxations in restrictions, terming their role crucial in maintaining stability in the region.

He assured that the UT administration remains committed to safeguarding the rights of the citizens, “working tirelessly to protect their aspirations for growth and harmony”.

“The return of normalcy will be accompanied by a renewed thrust on development. The administration will accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects, strengthen livelihood opportunities, and focus on sectors such as education, healthcare, renewable energy and tourism to ensure inclusive growth across the region,” Gupta said.

The L-G emphasised that peace and development must go hand-in-hand for building a prosperous Ladakh.

Stressing the need for sustained vigilance, he said ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of every resident of Ladakh is the topmost priority of his administration.

He also underscored that the administration will continue to intensify its outreach efforts and strengthen community engagement, fostering greater trust and cooperation between the government and the people.

The L-G stressed that Ladakh’s progress and harmony depend on collective responsibility, and assured that every possible step will be taken to safeguard peace in the region. PTI TAS ARI