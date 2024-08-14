Peace ensured by security personnel has strengthened ideals of social justice, equality: J-K LG

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said peace ensured by security forces has enabled the country especially Jammu and Kashmir to fulfil the aspirations of its people and strengthen the ideals of social justice and equality.

Sinha attended DD Kashir's special event "Meri Maati, Mera Desh" and paid tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

"Our founding fathers, brave personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the armed forces and the central armed police forces have ushered in peace, enabling the nation and the UT of J-K to fulfil the aspirations of the citizens and strengthen the ideals of social justice and equality," the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the gathering, he shared the "transformational" journey of Jammu and Kashmir over the last few years.

"The going has never been as good for J&K in the past as it is now. Our economy has been growing and it is stable and strong. Over a period of just five years, overcoming numerous challenges, a new J&K stands firm with steadfast determination," he said.

Sinha also commended the role of Doordarshan in preserving the local art, culture, and heritage while promoting a sense of nationalism.

A programme by folk artists and musical bands showcased a vibrant display of music and songs on patriotic themes while a short film on the developmental journey of Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370 was also screened.

The lieutenant governor greeted people on the eve of the Independence Day.

"On the joyous occasion of 78th Independence Day, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu Kashmir. Today I pay my tributes to all those freedom fighters, whose sacrifices secured our Independence," he said.

Sinha paid homage to the "bravehearts" of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the armed forces, and the CAPFs who laid down their lives to safeguard the unity and integrity of the nation.

I also salute the brave personnel guarding our borders, fighting terrorists and simultaneously maintaining law and order to ensure progress and prosperity of the Union Territory, he said.

It is also an occasion to pay our gratitude to the farmers, teachers, scientists, workers, youth and women entrepreneurs, who are working with dedication and making precious contributions to the peace and prosperity of the UT, Sinha said.

This year marks a significant moment in our democratic journey and robust participation in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election is a testament to the unwavering spirit. It reaffirms that enduring peace is gradually returning to the UT, he added.

"On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to follow the ideas and ideals of our founding fathers and rededicate ourselves to build an inclusive, progressive, prosperous J-K and Viksit Bharat," he said. PTI SSB RHL