Peace essential for sustained progress: V-P Dhankhar

Puducherry, Jun 16 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said peace is essential for progress and that it comes from a position of strength.

Addressing students and staff of the Centrally administered Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), here, he said the nation came first and national security is beyond all political partisan interests.

Highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, he said that two months ago "we were all worried, concerned and traumatised when terrorists struck in Pahalgam." The terrorists challenged our ethos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to the nation that we will have zero tolerance for terrorism, Dhankhar said.

He congratulated the Armed Forces for having vindicated the Prime Minister. He said that the evidence was given to the entire world that "this is a different Bharat--bold, confident but calculated." "The PM has asserted that war is not a solution and that we have to take recourse to diplomacy and dialogue and the message has gone loud and clear," he added.

The Vice President said that for any progress peace is an essential aspect and that peace comes from a position of strength.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that Puducherry needed industrial development to guarantee jobs for the youth. However, there should be proper care for protecting the environment.

The territorial government was implementing schemes in consonance with the intention of the Prime Minister to ensure food for all, houses and eradication of poverty. "We leave no stone unturned to achieve Viksit Bharath, he said.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam, JIPMER Director V S Negi among others participated.

Earlier, the Vice President planted a sapling in the name of his mother on the premises of JIPMER. He also spoke on the need for environmental sustainability in building the nation. PTI CORR SA