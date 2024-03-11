Peace gradually returning to state: Manipur CM N. Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said peace has been gradually returning to the state, particularly over the last four months.

Addressing the public at a function for the distribution of welfare benefits, Singh said, "We are working hard for peace to return. Peace has begun to return in the last four months compared to the period following the outbreak of violence on May 3 last year." Reflecting on the May 3 incident, Singh expressed regret, saying, "What was unfortunate was that we didn't anticipate there would be targeted and deliberate attacks on the government." Singh elaborated, "We thought it was a simple rally for the students," referring to the rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meitei community.

Singh, however, pointed out that the attacks were isolated to one or two places, with no incidents reported in other parts of the hill districts.

"At that time, security personnel and police were inadequately deployed as it was a sudden attack leading to loss of lives and property and for which I express my sincere condolences," Singh said.

"However, the government has taken up steps so that such incidents do not occur again. Efforts to deploy state forces at vulnerable and hotspot areas are almost over," he said and urged the people to restore "the old Manipur prior to the outbreak of violence." Singh highlighted various development projects initiated by the government, including the construction of football fields and the development of Unity Mall, aimed at showcasing the culture of all recognised communities in the state.

He emphasised the importance of welfare schemes for the marginalised sections of society and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing such initiatives.

Singh also addressed the issue of border security, emphasising the need for fencing along the porous international borders to prevent illegal entry.

He urged the people to cooperate with the central government for the state's development and cautioned against engaging in vigilante activities.

Regarding the distribution of welfare benefits, Singh mentioned the implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for faster and more transparent fund distribution, eliminating middlemen and corruption.

Singh also emphasised the need for collaboration with the central government and urged the public to work together to address the challenges facing the state.