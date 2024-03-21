Peace is best secured from position of strength: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday described global peace and security as fundamental to growth and asserted that peace is best secured from a position of strength.

Advertisment

Highlighting that the "isolation approach is now a matter of the past" he pitched for the need for nations to engage in meaningful discourse in "these turbulent times".

He also said that ever-preparedness for war is the safest passage to a peaceful environment.

Noting that conflagrations in any part of the world impact the global economy and supply chains beyond conflicting nations, Dhankhar emphasised that the solution to such eruptions lies in diplomacy and dialogue.

The vice president made these remarks while interacting with the participants of the inaugural International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN-STEP) at his official residence here.

Dhankhar said India's unprecedented rise stands out amidst today's dynamic geopolitics. With an expanding economy, effective diplomacy and growing soft power, the world looks to India for catalysing affirmative ecosystem for peace, he said. PTI NAB RHL