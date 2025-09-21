Peace is the prerequisite to development: JK LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said peace is a prerequisite for development as progress cannot take place where terrorism exists.

"Terrorism is the biggest challenges the country faces, and its elimination is the biggest priority for the country" Sinha said, addressing the 4th CII Northern Regional Council Meeting here.

However, terrorism has now been greatly reduced and is limited to very few areas, he added.

"The terrorism in north east is now limited and is dying. Whether it is left-wing extremism or Naxalism, the dream once seen of creating a Nepal style guerrilla movement, has now been confined to a few districts," Sinha said.

He asserted that the country firmly believes it will get rid of naxalism in the next three to four months.

Sinha noted that terrorism based on radicalisation still exists in some parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.

"There can be no development where terrorism exists. Peace is the prerequisite to development," he said.

Asserting that it was not just the role of security forces and the administration to establish peace, the lieutenant governor called upon the society to play its part.

"When narratives are created that weaken the nation, they give rise to division and hostility" he said.

He urged the industrialists of the valley to take responsibility and not stay silent.

"If you choose to remain silent spectators, then your businesses will suffer losses," Sinha added. PTI SSB OZ OZ