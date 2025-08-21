Peace march held in Sangamner against threat to senior Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat

Sangamner, Aug 21 (PTI) A peace march was held in Sangamner in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar on Thursday condemning the alleged threat issued to senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat.

A person identified as Sangram Bhandare, a kirtankar, allegedly threatened Thorat by invoking the name of Nathuram Godse, reviled for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.

The peace march, which began from the Yashodhan office and concluded at New Nagar Road, was led by Thorat and was attended by functionaries of Swabhimani Sangamner Taluka, Sakal Hindu Samaj, Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which the Congress is a part, and other spiritual and political groups.

Speaking at the rally, Thorat said, "Some people are using local representatives as tools to derail the progress of Sangamner. Lawlessness and a climate of fear have increased in the past few months. I urge authorities to take strict action against those disturbing peace. I have always stood for values of humanity and social harmony and have never used religion as a political tool." If someone commits a wrong, they must be punished, regardless of their affiliations, said Thorat, who lost the 2024 assembly polls to the BJP's Amol Khatal.

Without naming Khatal, the senior Congress leader questioned the newly elected representative's sudden display of religious symbolism. "He never wore a saffron cap before elections. Suddenly wearing it now does not make one a true Hindu," Thorat said in a swipe at Khatal.

Efforts are being made to damage Sangamner's decades-long legacy of cultured politics and developmental work, Thorat asserted.

He also took exception to the use of the term "DNA" by the local representative, saying it was derogatory.

"Such language has no place in our political discourse," Thorat remarked.

Targeting Sangram Bhandare, Thorat accused him of disrespecting religious traditions and misleading the public. "He claims he was attacked, but I have video evidence proving otherwise. The Ghulewadi incident was pre-planned," Thorat claimed.

Authorities must act on the basis of facts, the senior Congress leader said.

Accusing police of working under political pressure and stopping vehicles coming to the rally, Thorat said Sangamner will not tolerate this injustice.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said Thorat belongs to a party that follows the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Those following the ideology of Nathuram Godse don't have the courage to even touch a hair on his head, Sapkal said.

"Barking dogs seldom bite," he added.

Slamming the BJP, Sapkal alleged the ruling party is nurturing those who sing praises of Godse.

The ones issuing threats are talking about becoming Nathuram Godse and their party is also walking on the path of Godse's ideology, Sapkal further said.

Ahead of the local self-government elections, some people are making such statements against senior Congress leaders only to gain publicity and spoil the state's atmosphere, and the Bharatiya Janata Party must answer why it shelters such people, Sapkal said.

"The BJP should not indulge in such politics, because those whom BJP unleashes against its opponents today will turn against BJP itself tomorrow," he said while alleging that such threats are being encouraged by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This is why no action will be taken, Sapkal claimed. PTI MR BNM