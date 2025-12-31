Peace, normalcy can be restored in Manipur only if assembly is dissolved: Congress

Imphal, Dec 31 (PTI) Manipur Pradesh Congress President Keisham Meghachandra on Wednesday said the only means to restore peace and normalcy in the ethnic strife-torn state in 2026 is to dissolve the assembly and hold fresh elections.

Keisam told reporters, "While everyone else is celebrating the New Year everywhere, in Manipur, we are not seeing these celebrations. The only solution for the welfare of the people of the state is to dissolve the present assembly. Our demand is the dissolution of the assembly and a fresh mandate. It's the only means to bring peace and normalcy in the state." The Wangkhem legislator also said, "The ongoing crisis has exposed the failure of the present dispensation to address the aspirations and grievances of the people." The Congress leader also expressed hope that the New Year would bring clarity, justice, and a people-driven political change for lasting peace in Manipur.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro told reporters, "We have had several festivals and celebrations, including the Sangai festival, Orange festival, Christmas and Meitei's own Emoinu festival in November and December." "At such festive time, I appeal to all the people across the communities to forgive and forget all differences and misunderstandings and return to earlier peace, normalcy and cordial relations with the coming of the new year," he said.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, after then chief minister N Biren Singh, who was heading a BJP-led government, resigned on February 9 following ethnic violence that claimed over 260 lives since May 2023.

The 60-member state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

After the imposition of the President's rule, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had taken a number of steps to restore peace and bring back normalcy, including asking those who looted arms from security forces to surrender them.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.