Peace, normalcy returning to Manipur: Guv

Imphal, Jul 26 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday asserted that peace and normalcy are returning to the state with the collaborative efforts of the government, armed forces and civil society organisations.

He was speaking at an event in Imphal organised to commemorate the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"Many have lost their lives and thousands have become homeless in the ethnic violence in Manipur. The government has taken various steps to resolve the crisis and restore peace and confidence. Joint operations of combined teams of state police and armed forces have been able to recover numerous firearms and ammunition over the past few months.

"Peace and normalcy are returning to the state with the collaborative efforts of the government, armed forces and civil society organisations. Numerous insurgents involved in extortion, including cyber-facilitated schemes and funding militia groups, have been arrested during intensified crackdowns in recent months," he said.

Manipur Police have launched an anti-extortion cell and confidential helpline bringing together state police, CAPFs, Assam Rifles and Army to streamline complaints and protect citizens from unlawful demands, he added.

Multiple checkpoints have been strategically established across the hill and valley districts, on the national highways, to ensure essential supplies of food and medicines. These combined efforts alongside community outreach are steadily dismantling armed networks, curbing extortion and restoring civil order, the governor added.

"Further, several initiatives are being taken to ensure the displaced people regain hope and skills. Dialogue is underway with civil society organisations from Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga communities for voluntary resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and inclusive safety guarantees," he added.

Manipur has been under the President's rule since February 13 this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post and the assembly was put under animated suspension.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May, 2023. PTI COR ACD