Peace pact with 2 insurgent groups historic moment for Tripura: CM

Agartala, Sep 4 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday termed the peace agreement with two insurgent groups - NLFT and ATTF- as a historic moment for the northeastern state.

Earlier in the day, the peace pact was signed among the central and Tripura governments and two outlawed groups of the state - National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in New Delhi.

The two groups signed a memorandum of settlement (MoS) with the Centre and the Tripura government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Saha.

"A historic moment for Tripura! Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and benevolent guidance of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahJi, the entire North East has been witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and goodwill," Saha wrote on 'X'.

The chief minister also said, "Glad to have witnessed this historic moment. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Home Minister for earmarking Rs 250 crore for the welfare of the returnees".

The NLFT and the ATTF have agreed to end a 35-year-long conflict and return to the mainstream, renouncing violence and committing to building a prosperous and developed Tripura, reposing their trust in the Narendra Modi government, Shah said.

The chief minister said there are many schemes, programmes and projects of the Centre and the state government, which have been transforming the lives of all sections of people of the northeastern state, including tribals.

Opposition leader in the state assembly Jitendra Chaudhury said, "The two groups are now dying forces. They had played a key role in dislodging the Left Front government in Tripura. Some political parties benefited from their activities. The BJP also remotely benefited from these forces." PTI PS BDC