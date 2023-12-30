Peace pact with ULFA a monumental initiative: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Dec 30 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday hailed the central government for taking the “monumental initiative” of signing a peace accord with a key faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

The ULFA's pro-talks faction on Friday signed the accord with the central and the Assam governments in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The peace agreement is an important milestone in Assam, and will definitely herald a new chapter of peace and development. This monumental initiative signifies a crucial development towards regional peace and stability,” Kataria said in a statement here.

The “visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the resolute and steadfast commitment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the concerted efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma” have played a key role in achieving this success, he said.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I congratulate the signatories as they embark on a transformative journey, aligning with our nation's vision of development, taking all sections of people on board,” the governor added.

The ULFA’s pro-talks faction has agreed to abjure violence, surrender arms, disband the organisation, vacate their camps and join the democratic process, Shah had said on Friday. PTI DG RBT