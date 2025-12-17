Peace restored in Ludhiana jail day after inmates run amok, hit superintendent with brick

Ludhiana, Dec 17 (PTI) Peace was restored in Central Jail on Tajpur Road here on Wednesday, a day after a violent clash between inmates and police left several, including the superintendent, injured.

According to sources, around 200 inmates attacked police near one of the barracks. People present outside the jail complex claimed that sirens could be heard from inside the jail complex for nearly 20 minutes.

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening with a scuffle breaking out between prisoners, an official source said.

During a routine check, jail officials who tried to break up the fight were allegedly attacked by inmates.

Jail Superintendent Kulwant Sidhu was allegedly hit on the head with a brick by an inmate, leaving him unconscious. He is under treatment at a private hospital.

Jail DSP Jagjeet Singh, a station house officer, and at least 2 CRPF personnel were also injured in the incident, and so were some of the inmates.

The situation has been brought under control, an official said.

ACP (East) Sumit Sood said a case has been registered, and an investigation is on into what exactly transpired.

The incident last night was brought to the notice of Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has sought a detailed report from the prison authorities, the source said.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma arrived at the jail with a heavy police force to restore law and order.

In 2019, the same jail witnessed a major clash between the inmates.