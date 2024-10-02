Peaceful assembly polls show J-K busy creating new history: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the conduct of peaceful elections and recent development in Jammu and Kashmir is proof of the fact that the Union territory is now busy "creating a new history by forgetting its past." Addressing a function at Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Sinha said,Bapu always wanted to see peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the new generation to take inspiration from the ideals of Bapu.

"The young generation has also understood this very well and therefore they do not have tools of destruction like guns and stones in their hands, but dreams of peace and aspirations are visible in their eyes." "The great festival of democracy concluded in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. First, the Lok Sabha elections were held in May and the assembly elections were conducted peacefully and in a free and fair manner. This has become the centre of discussion not only in India but in the whole world," Sinha said.

Referring to the huge participation of people in the assembly polls, the LG said 1.40 crore citizens of the Union territory have reiterated their faith in the constitutional values and have pledged to contribute to the development of the beautiful Jammu and Kashmir and the country through their voting.

"This in itself is proof of the fact that in the last four to five years, great success has been achieved in establishing a fear-free Jammu and Kashmir. Today, I would like to urge the young generation that we have to maintain the pace of peace and progress. We have to dedicate ourselves to selfless service," he said.

The work done in the last five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whether it is the empowerment of democracy at the grassroots level or the conduct of peaceful elections, or development work, is a proof of the fact that "J-K is now busy creating a new history by forgetting its past".

Lakhs of youth have started businesses in the last few years, thousands of youth are running their own start-ups and one-third of these start-ups are led by our daughters. Schools are functional throughout the year, he said.

Sinha said attempts are being made to mislead some youth, but "I want to tell them that society always disintegrates due to violence". PTI SSB HIG HIG