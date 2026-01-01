Peaceful celebration of New Year's Eve in Gurugram; 102 booked for drunk driving

Gurugram, Jan 1 (PTI) New Year's Eve celebrations were by and large peaceful in Gurugram with police issuing a total of 102 challans for drunk driving, a senior police officer said.

"We ensured the celebrations were peaceful in the city. If there was something, our cops handled it in the best possible manner," Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said.

"We had a no-tolerant attitude towards hooliganism on roads, and people were also awakened about the rules," Arora said.

In an incident in the cyber hub, a youngster was assaulted by two men after an argument over a car grazing him, police said, adding that the accused pulled out a revolver and threatened to kill him.

Police arrested the two accused and recovered a car, a revolver and four live cartridges used in the crime from their possession, they said.

During questioning, the accused, Sonu and Abhishek, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, who came to Gurugram to celebrate New Year's Eve, confessed to the crime, police said.

The revolver, licensed in the name of Abhishek's father, which he had brought without informing him, the police said.

While the MG road was temporarily declared a parking zone, a few crowd was seen before 12 am, but no unwanted incident happened, police claimed, adding that more than 1,000 cops were deployed in the area.

MG Road, the hub of party dens, was largely peaceful till around midnight, when it witnessed a few skirmishes here and there, they claimed. PTI COR SHS SHS